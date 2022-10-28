Advertisement
ATC extended bail of PTI leaders till Nov 7

ATC extended bail of PTI leaders till Nov 7

ATC extended bail of PTI leaders till Nov 7
  • Anti-Terrorism Court extended the bail of PTI leaders till November 7
  • PTI leaders Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, and others were booked in the terrorism case for violating Section 144
  • PTI is all set to kick off its Azadi march today
ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday extended the bail of PTI leaders till November 7 in the case of violation of Section 144.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, and others were booked in the terrorism case for violating Section 144.

While hearing the case the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas accepted PTI leaders’ plea for exemption from personal appearance.

On the other hand, PTI is all set to kick off its Azadi march today and the leaders have been reaching Liberty Chowk Lahore for the cause.

