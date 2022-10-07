Attracting US foreign investment top priority of govt: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that attracting foreign investment of the United States in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority.

During a meeting with Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan Donald Blome, who called on the minister here, Ishaq Dar said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

He highlighted the importance of long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship between Pakistan and the United States, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The minister briefed the ambassador about devastations caused by the recent floods in Pakistan, the statement added.

The finance minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

He reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

On the occasion, the ambassador felicitated the minister on assuming the charge of the Finance Ministry and also extended sympathy on the destruction caused by the floods and support of his govt.

The ambassador underscored that both countries enjoyed good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.

A Pakistani delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to visit Washington to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 9th Review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

On October 4, sources within the Finance Ministry had revealed the negotiations with the IMF for the next tranche of the financial assistance programme will be held from October 11 to 17. In this regard, a delegation held by new Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Washington to hold talks with the global financial institution, the sources had added.

The sources had revealed that the finance minister will discuss freezing the petroleum development levy for three months and delaying fuel price adjustment. There will also be wide-ranging discussions regarding the revision of economic goals for the current financial year 2022-23.