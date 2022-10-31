Advertisement
Ayaz Sadiq takes over as Minister of Law and Justice

Articles
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the Minister of Law
  • A notification has been issued in this regard
  • He already holds the post of the Ministry of Economic Affairs
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the Minister of Law and Justice.

According to the details, a notification has been issued in this regard.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Law as he already holds the post of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Earlier, Azam Tarar resigned from his post citing personal reasons behind the decision and the slot fell vacant.

