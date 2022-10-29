Advertisement
  • Ayesha Shaikh wished brotherly working relationship between Pakistan and Turkey
Ayesha Shaikh wished brotherly working relationship between Pakistan and Turkey

Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment

KARACHI: Chairperson Bol Media Group Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh on Saturday congratulated President of Turkey Recep Taayip Erdogan on the occasion Turkey’s National Day and wished brotherly working relationship between two countries.

Ayesha Shaikh greeted the President of Turkey and people on  99th year of independence.

 

 

“I congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the leadership and the fraternal people of Turkey on the occasion of your 99th year of independence. I wish for a brotherly working relationship between Pakistan🇵🇰 and Turkey🇹🇷 under your supremacy!” she tweeted.

 

Turkey celebrates its national day each year on October 29. On this day in 1923, The First Grand National Assembly declared Türkiye to be a republic officially and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led the country’s independence movement, was elected as the first president.

October 29th is a national holiday celebrated throughout the country and in the TRNC every year.

