KARACHI: On the occasion of Spain’s National Day, BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh wished more success and well-being for Spain in the coming years.

Ayesha Shaikh greeted the Spanish prime minister and people on this occasion.

“My heartfelt greetings to Pedro Sanchez and the great Spanish people on the occasion of your National Day celebration. The successes achieved by Spain🇪🇸 in the economic and social fields are well known. May it achieve more success and well-being in the coming years!,” she tweeted.

On October 1, Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh had congratulated President Xi Jinping & Chinese people on its 73rd National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

On her Twitter account, Ayesha Shoaib had written, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Xi Jinping and the great Chinese people on its 73rd National Day. China has become one of the fastest growing economies in the region, while also being a leading option for foreign investors, including those from Pakistan. May our friendship and strategic partnership secure great socio-economic progress in the coming years.”

As per details, The People’s Republic of China observes Chinese National Day on 1st October, a yearly public holiday. On this day, dynastic rule comes to an end as democracy advances. It represents a significant turning point in the People’s Republic of China’s lengthy history.