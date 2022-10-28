Azadi march is not for politics, its for real freedom: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he has been starting off the march for the nation while addressing the crowd gathered for the Azadi march.

“I have been commencing the most crucial movement of my 26-year-old history of politics. This march is not for politics, this is for the real freedom of Pakistan,” he highlighted.

“I want to see a free state and a free nation. The rights of the people must be guarded.”

He said that the nation is braving the highest inflation of the last 50 years but the people will never accept the thieves imposed.

“The nation is ready to give all sorts of sacrifice.”

“Today, I want to highlight the name of Azam Swati who named two persons ‘Faheem’ and ‘Faisal’, they have been manhandling people since ‘Dirty Harry’ is in Lahore.”

Imran Khan said that Azam Swati was assaulted in front of grandchildren, he was tortured in the custody. Not only were him, Shahbaz Gill and Jameel Farooqui also tortured.

“The arrest of Azam Swati brought embarrassment to Pakistan and the army was defamed.”

PTI Chief Imran Khan reiterated that PTI wants that the institutions must grow strong. He also said that he is not an absconder like Nawaz Sharif.

