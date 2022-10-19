Advertisement
  Azam Swati case: Court grants time to prosecutor for preparation
Azam Swati case: Court grants time to prosecutor for preparation

Azam Swati case: Court grants time to prosecutor for preparation

Azam Swati case: Court grants time to prosecutor for preparation
  • The court granted time to the prosecutor in the bail case of Azam Swati for preparation
  • Judge remarked that the prosecutor is not a child and that he needs time to prepare his arguments
  • The prosecutor will present his arguments tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: The case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati’s bail was heard and the court granted time to the prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi for preparation upon request.

The court on Monday heard the case of Azam Swati’s bail plea and remarked that the prosecutor is not a child that he needs time to prepare his arguments.

“You are not a child who needs to be given time to prepare,” the judge told Abbasi.

The arguments of Senator Azam Swati’s lawyer Dr. Babar Awan are completed while the court directed the prosecutor to present his arguments tomorrow (Thursday).

At the outset of the hearing, Swati’s counsel Babar Awan said that how can FIA arrest someone without inquiry adding that the legal procedure is first to issue a notice and then FIR is registered.

“Any statement given by a political figure cannot impact Pakistan’s armed forces,” he added.

He also underscored that the chief justice and the judiciary in a case maintained that a single tweet cannot harm the institutions.

After the completion of his arguments, the judge asked the prosecutor to present his arguments to which he replied that he was not prepared.

“You are not a child who needs to be given time to prepare,” the judge remarked irked over the response.

