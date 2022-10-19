Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has made a personal appeal to Taliban leaders to recall their fighters from Swat and Pakistan.

He said this while talking with the media at Swat Press Club on Wednesday.

Barrister Ali urged the Taliban leaders to disarm the fighters and ask them to go back. He also asked them to reduce the bitterness in the environment so that peace talks should be held.

The special assistant called for constitutional, Sharia solutions for lasting peace in Pakistan, adding that there are 10,000 to 15,000 Pakistani citizens on the territory of Afghanistan and they must be brought back, said Barrister Saif.

He maintained that Swat has had very unpleasant conditions in the past but expressed the hope that those situations would not return in their lives.

He said that the provincial government is aware of the situation, confirming that negotiations are going on with the TTP in cooperation with the Afghan government.

He recalled that the government talked with the Taliban to end the monster and scourge of terrorism, but there was no talk of allowing the Taliban to come with guns.

He appealed that a way should be found to establish lasting peace in Pakistan, adding that current and former assembly members and public representatives were included in the discussion.