Baseless cases were registered against PMLN leaders: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, said that baseless cases were registered against party leaders.

According to the details, Saad Rafique in his statement said that baseless cases were made against us, and we tolerated revenge politics.

Saad Rafique mentioned that Imran Khan tried to isolate Pakistan from foreign countries, and Imran Khan is misleading people through propaganda. “There is a personal dictatorship in the PTI and that Imran Khan has nothing to do with principles and truth,” the railway minister added.

“Imran Khan tried to create a narrative of conspiracy. He has a misconception that no action will be taken against him,” Federal Minister of Railways Saad Rafique said.

He further said that President Arif Alvi also said that no conspiracy was hatched to dethrone his party’s government.

Earlier, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar cautioned President Arif Alvi on Tuesday not to play politics in reaction to the latter’s remarks on the selection of the next Chief Of Army Staff (COAS).

President Alvi interviewed a private news channel that he would approve the nomination of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in accordance with the procedure outlined in the Constitution. He claimed that in the past, the opposition was also consulted on the nomination of the army chief.

“The president has no participation in the appointment of the army chief under the Pakistani Constitution,” Azam Tarar explained.

According to the law minister, President Alvi is politicizing the issue in order to further interests that are contradictory to the president’s constitutional role.