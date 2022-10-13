Beleaguered govt approaches SC against Imran over long march call

The Ministry of Interior on behalf of the federal government filed a contempt of court petition against Imran Khan in the Supreme Court (SC) over his long march call towards Islamabad.

According to Bol News TV, in the petition, the federal government on Thursday asserted that Imran Khan was making announcements to attack Islamabad.

The federal government on Thursday filed a contempt of court petition against the former prime minister over his long march call towards Islamabad.

Earlier in October, former prime minister Imran Khan said that he will not reveal the long march date to anyone as “everything is being recorded”.

Speaking to senior journalists at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he had kept his long march plan secret and no one knew the long march date including the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I have kept the date to myself… Shah Mehmood Qureshi is my vice-chairman, I did not tell him either”.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Thursday approved the permanent bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a public rally.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan reached the session court in front of Session Judge Kamran Basharat along with his counsel Babar Awan while prosecutor Wajid Munir was also present.

The court while announcing relief for the former prime minister granted him permanent bail in the case.

Earlier on October 6, the court gave him interim bail in the case pertaining to threatening the sessions court judge.

The bail was announced against the surety bonds of Rs50,000. However, the bonds could not be submitted in the case and a request was made by Khan’s counsel for the bonds worth Rs5,000.