While commenting about Russia and China’s aggressive behavior, US President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear program lacks “cohesion”.

The statement came during the US president’s speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries.”

“Did anyone anticipate we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role in relation to Russia, India, and Pakistan?” Biden asked.

The US president stated that he has spent more time than any other head of state in the world with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including 68 hours in person.

Biden stated of China President Xi Jinping, “He understands what he wants but has a vast array of issues.”

“How do we deal with that?” How do we address this in light of what is going on in Russia? Pakistan, I believe is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. “Nuclear weapons without cohesion,” the US president remarked, adding that, despite a lot going on, the US has a lot of chances to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the twenty-first century.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, a key member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, has called President Trump’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear program “baseless.”

During a news conference today, the former defense minister responded to a question concerning President Joe Biden’s remarks about Pakistan by saying, “Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is totally safe, as confirmed by international organizations numerous times.”

He stated that the US president’s concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear program are “totally incorrect, and the remark is unjustified.”

