Big protest held against attack on school van in Swat

A big protest was staged against the recent attack on a school van in Swat’s Charbagh tehsil on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded the arrest of culprits and the restoration of peace in the region and they warned of marching to Islamabad if authorities failed to meet their demands within 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here, the assailants on Monday attacked a school van, killing the driver and wounding two students, which was the latest in a series of incidents of violence that have gripped the valley in recent days, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the rising tide of insurgency.

The van was taking students to a school in Gulibagh area of the Charbagh tehsil when unidentified assailants, riding on a motorcycle, had opened fire. The driver was killed on the spot, while two students were moved to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Locals have blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for the attack, but the group has denied responsibility. Any other organisation has also not claimed responsibility so far.

Meanwhile, protests that erupted following the incident on Monday continued for the second consecutive day today.

A sit-in was staged on the main Kalam-Swat road, with protesters refusing to bury the school van’s driver until their demands were met. Consequently, the artery remained blocked for traffic.