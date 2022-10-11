Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Big protest held against attack on school van in Swat
Big protest held against attack on school van in Swat

Big protest held against attack on school van in Swat

Articles
Advertisement
Big protest held against attack on school van in Swat

Big protest held against attack on school van in Swat

Advertisement

A big protest was staged against the recent attack on a school van in Swat’s Charbagh tehsil on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded the arrest of culprits and the restoration of peace in the region and they warned of marching to Islamabad if authorities failed to meet their demands within 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here, the assailants on Monday attacked a school van, killing the driver and wounding two students, which was the latest in a series of incidents of violence that have gripped the valley in recent days, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the rising tide of insurgency.

Also Read

President stresses educating public on oral hygiene
President stresses educating public on oral hygiene

President Dr Arif Alvi said the best way to address health challenges...

The van was taking students to a school in Gulibagh area of the Charbagh tehsil when unidentified assailants, riding on a motorcycle, had opened fire. The driver was killed on the spot, while two students were moved to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Advertisement

Locals have blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for the attack, but the group has denied responsibility. Any other organisation has also not claimed responsibility so far.

Meanwhile, protests that erupted following the incident on Monday continued for the second consecutive day today.

A sit-in was staged on the main Kalam-Swat road, with protesters refusing to bury the school van’s driver until their demands were met. Consequently, the artery remained blocked for traffic.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siraj ul Haq says PPP should accept JI as top Karachi party
Siraj ul Haq says PPP should accept JI as top Karachi party
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan to fight terrorism: FM Bilawal
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan to fight terrorism: FM Bilawal
Russian Energy Minister to arrive in Pakistan for oil talks
Russian Energy Minister to arrive in Pakistan for oil talks
Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO
Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO
COAS Munir briefed on security situation in Balochistan
COAS Munir briefed on security situation in Balochistan
KP CM sends summary to Governor for dissolution of assembly
KP CM sends summary to Governor for dissolution of assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story