  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI’s Bilal Ghaffar manhandled, IG Sindh says situation under control
  • IG Sindh said that the situation is completely under control
  • ” Since morning no troublesome incident was reported,” he added.
  • Meanwhile, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was allegedly attacked by PPP leader Hakim Baloch’s son
KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) Sindh said Sunday that the situation is completely under control in Karachi amid the by-polls being held on eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Assembly seats meanwhile a mishap was reported in Karachi NA-237 where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal Ghaffar was allegedly manhandled by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Hakim Baloch’s son.

The sources in the know said that Bilal Ghaffar has been shifted to the hospital as he was injured.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that since morning no troublesome incident was reported and the situation is under control.

In a press conference along with provincial Election Commissioner AIjaz Anwar and chief secretary, Memon said that infringement of the law would not be tolerated and the show of power and arms is completely banned.

“No one will be allowed to use mobile phones on the premises and media should broadcast news with responsibility.”

He also said that officers are being alert at the polling stations and police are closely monitoring the situation.

“We have contingents but the force is currently working on the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. In case of LG polls, the personnel have to be recalled.”

