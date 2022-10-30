Advertisement
Articles
Bilawal expresses grief over stampede incident in South Korea

At least 153 people were killed during the tragic incident in Seoul.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed distress over the stampede amid Halloween celebrations in Seoul, capital of South Korea.

At least 153 people were killed during the tragic incident in Seoul’s nightlife area when a huge crowd  crammed into an alley on Saturday night during Halloween night.

In a statement on Twitter, the foreign minister wrote: “The news of the tragedy in Seoul is deeply distressing. We are with our [South Korean] friends at this difficult hour.”

Bilawal also extended his profound condolence and sympathies to the families of the victims who were killed in the incident. “You are all in our thoughts and prayers,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the tragic deaths in a stampede in Seoul. He also expressed condolences to the people and government of South Korea.

“I am saddened at the tragic death of 146 people in a stampede in Seoul. Our thoughts & prayers are with the government & people of South Korea,” the prime minister posted on Twitter.

According to media reports, the tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. Hundreds were also injured in the crush while many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment.

The incident took place when a large number of people fell down in the alley during the festivities. Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

