Edition: English
Bilawal felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

Bilawal felicitated Hindu community on Diwali.

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the Hindu community in Pakistan and others around the world on the occasion of Diwali.

In a statement, Bilawal stated that the festival of Diwali symbolizes victory of good over evil. “No matter how powerful a lie may appear temporarily, it is destined to be defeated by the truth,” he said.

Bilawal said that the Constitution of 1973 guarantees equal rights and religious freedom to every citizen of the country. He said that the PPP is the representative party of all citizens, including minorities and has always fought for their rights.

He emphasized that everyone has to play a role to promote interfaith harmony so that the world becomes a cradle of peace and brotherhood.

He said the PPP will continue to protect the rights of minorities in the light of the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He added that the struggle for the establishment of an egalitarian society will continue.

Zardari’s message

PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali. In his message, Zardari said that Diwali is a symbol of the victory of the forces of good.

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto provided equal rights and ensured religious freedom to non-Muslim citizens in the 1973 Constitution He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always stood for religious freedom of non-Muslim Pakistani citizens.

He advocated for the rights of all citizens of Pakistan and expressed good wishes for the Hindu community. He hoped that the Hindu community would continue to play its vibrant role for the development of the country.

One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.

The festival of lights is celebrated with jubilation as one of the biggest Hindu festivals. Hindus living in Pakistan are celebrate Diwali by decorating their homes with flowers, rangolis, lights and diyas.

