Bilawal receives rousing welcome in Karachi’s Malir

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Malir on Wednesday and thanked party activists for victory in the by-elections.

PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch emerged victorious in the NA-237 constituency against PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the by-polls held on October 16.

Bilawal arrived in the area in a vehicle chaffered by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. His younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present.

PPP activists gave a rousing welcome to the party chairman and showered petals as he arrived and performed a traditional dance.

Bilawal will visit the Old Police Station where a reception will be held. He will also visit the residence of candidate Hakeem Baloch.

