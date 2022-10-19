Bilawal receives rousing welcome in Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Malir on Wednesday and thanked party activists for victory in the by-elections.

PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch emerged victorious in the NA-237 constituency against PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the by-polls held on October 16.

Bilawal arrived in the area in a vehicle chaffered by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. His younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present.

PPP activists gave a rousing welcome to the party chairman and showered petals as he arrived and performed a traditional dance.

Bilawal will visit the Old Police Station where a reception will be held. He will also visit the residence of candidate Hakeem Baloch.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached district Malir Karachi. Huge crowd is welcoming Chairman BBZ and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. pic.twitter.com/IwmKK7JmkP — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) October 19, 2022