Bill moved in Senate recommends to delete words of Sadiq and Ameen from Article 62. Image: File

A bill to amend Article 62 of the Constitution was presented in the Senate on Monday.

The bill moved by PPP Senator Palwasha Khan recommends deleting the words of Sadiq and Ameen and replacing them with Rastgo (righteous) and Wafa Shaar (faithful) words.

The Bill’s aims and objectives say that the word ‘Sadiq’ means a person, who has never told a lie whereas the word ‘Ameen’ means a person, who has never betrayed his trust.

Besides, eight bills including four pertaining to transgender persons were also introduced in the Senate.

Earlier, the Senate resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday afternoon with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

These bills include: “The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Tosha Khana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022” [Amendment of Articles 215, 218 and 228] and “The Khunsa Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2022.” Three bills titled “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022” were also introduced in the Senate.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

Meanwhile, the House passed “The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022” and “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022.”

The House also passed “The National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2022.” The House will now meet at 4 pm on Tuesday.