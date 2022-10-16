BOL News holds Pakistan’s biggest-ever election transmission

BOL News aired the largest transmission during the by-elections held on October 16 across Pakistan.

The by-elections were held in eight National Assembly seats and three Punjab Assembly constituencies. BOL News lived up to its tradition of bringing Live coverage of the by-polls to its viewers.

Our dedicated teams of reporters and correspondents were the first to report the events throughout the day. Right from the preparations to the entire polling, BOL News was the first to provide the news to our viewers.

Pakistan’s No. 1 channel BOL News also had the largest election coverage. As usual, BOL News also aired the largest transmission during the by-elections to bring the latest information on ground to the screens.



Senior anchors and analysts provided crisp and concrete analysis of the political happenings and their impact on the politics of Pakistan. This was the largest panel of analysts during an election transmission. Viewers tuned to watch the news coverage and also the viewpoint of our analysts throughout the day.

BOL News also upheld its long tradition and was the channel first to provide the complete result of the by-polls.