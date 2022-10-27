Bol News obtains Arshad Sharif’s initial post-mortem report

The report revealed that Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem continued for more than two hours, during which senior doctors of different departments examined his body in detail.

KARACHI: Bol News has obtained initial post-mortem report of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, Bol News reported.

“Apart from head and shoulder, all bones of the victim are in normal condition. As per condition of the injuries, Arshad Sharif was shot from distance. He received one bullet to his head and another between his chest and shoulder,” the report revealed.

As per the report, the bullet that pierced near shoulder broke a bone and severely hurt internal organs. “Its pieces are still present in the body. Whereas, the bullet that hit the head, crossed over,” it added.

The initial report relayed that the samples of the metal present in heart, liver, lungs and stomach were sent to science lab. It said death of the seasoned journalist happened because of bullets’ hitting his head and right lung.

“His death took place after around 10 to 30 minutes of receiving bullet injuries,” he said.

On October 26, former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda had claimed that the conspiracy to murder senior journalist Arshad Sharif was hatched in Pakistan.

Addressing the press conference at National Press Club, the PTI leader had said Arshad Sharif was shot from a close range. He had said no evidence would be found on his laptop or mobile phone as it had already been deleted.

Vawda had claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Arshad Sharif left the country. He had offered to give his phone for forensics to prove that he was in touch with him.