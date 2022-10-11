British ambassador calls on army chief at GHQ

The army chief said that Pakistan valued UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and it looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests.

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Doctor Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The army chief said that Pakistan valued UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and it looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his rule enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Doctor Mohammad bin Abdulkarim AI-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League and President of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace and stability came under discussion. The secretary general said Pakistan had a significant place in the Muslim world and it was playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region.

The army chief said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust. “Both nations will continue to play a part for peace and stability and betterment of Ummah,” he said.