By-Polls 2022: Making history Imran Khan wins six NA seats

By-polls 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.

In 2018, Imran Khan won 5 seats simultaneously and now breaks his own record that he set in last general elections.

Notably, prior to Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested on five seats simultaneously and won four of five.

He grabbed NA-22 Mardan-III with 76681, NA-24 (Charsadda-II) with 78589, NA-31 (Peshawar-V) with 57824 votes, NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) with 99841, NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) with 90180 and NA-239 (Korangi-I) with 23033 votes.

Imran Khan got 78589 votes defeating Aimal, who gained 68356 on the seat of NA-24 (Charsadda-II), Khan overthrew Bilour by a big margin by gaining 57824 votes while his opponent succeeded to achieve only 32253 votes, JUI-F’s Muhammad Qasim also suffered from the setback as Imran conquered the NA-22 Mardan-III getting 76681 votes and Qasim 68181, Imran snatched NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) seat from Abid Sher Ali, a close relative of Nawaz Sharif, and gained 99841 votes and Abid 75266, the PML-N also lost the NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) seat to Imran, who achieved 90180 votes whereas on NA-239 (Korangi-I) seat, the PTI chairman is leading and so far gained 23033 votes and the counting of votes in underway in this constituency, as per Bol News TV.

The PTI candidate from PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) Faisal Niazi has gained 71156 votes and defeated the PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, with 57603 votes while Muzaffar Khan of the PTI from PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) defeated PML-N’s Amanullah Sattar by achieving 59957 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won two NA seats – NA-157 (Multan-IV) and NA-237 (Malir-II) whereas the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could have managed to win only PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) seat.

In NA-157 Multan Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter, Mehar Bano Qureshi, and Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani contested. However, Ali Musa Gillani defeated Mehar Bano by getting 107327 whereas the PTI’s candidate gained 82142.

In NA-237 (Malir-II), PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch won the by-election by gaining 32567 votes while PTI’s Imran Khan got 22493 votes.

However, the PTI has announced to challenge the results of NA-237 (Malir-II) and blamed the PPP for rigging the election and using state machinery.

The Bol News has maintained its tradition of first of all announcing unofficial and inconclusive results.

Polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Assembly were held today (Sunday) with strict security measures in the polling stations.

As per details, the polling for the crucial by-elections began at 8:00 am with scores of voters present to cast their votes ended at 5 pm.

After postponement several times, the crucial by-polls were finally held and the security measures had been kept tight in light of the possible terror threats on the constituencies.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results of by-elections as below so far

NA-22 Mardan-III Final result:

JUI-F – Muhammad Qasim (68181 )

NA-24 (Charsadda-II) Final result:

PTI – Imran Khan (78589)

NA-31 (Peshawar-V) Final result:

PTI – Imran Khan (57824)

NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) Final result:

PTI – Imran Khan (99841)

PML-N – Abid Sher (75266)

NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) Final result:

PTI – Imran Khan (90180)

PML-N – Shezra Mansab Ali (78024)

NA-157 (Multan-IV) Final result:

PTI – Mehar Banu Qureshi (82142)

PPP – candidate Ali Musa Gillani ( 107327)

NA-237 (Malir-II) Final result:

PPP – Abdul Hakeem Baloch (32567)

NA-239 (Korangi-I)



MQM – Nayyar Raza (4222)

PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) Final result:



PTI – Muhammad Abu Baka (37712 )

PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) Final result



PML-N – Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman (57603)

PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) Final result:

PTI- Muzaffar Khan (59957)

PML-N – Amanullah Sattar (48047)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan contested for seven national seats.

Furthermore, NA 118 Nankana Sahib witnessed a tight contest between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, while Syed Afzal Hussain Shah of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is also in the race.

Polling Stations

A total of 2,937 polling stations are being set for the vote in 11 constituencies – 806 for men, 713 for women, and 1,416 joint.

Meanwhile, A total of 747 polling stations have been declared “highly sensitive” and 694 “sensitive”.

The threat

A special report was sent by the Intelligence Agencies mentioning that there is a threat of terrorism during the by-election polling stations. The agencies termed the upcoming elections in the country as a major risk.

In the report, conducting the elections by deploying only police personnel alone was declared insufficient.

It was also said that political personalities may be targeted in the coming days in Punjab whereas at present the political tension is also on the rise and the activists of the different parties are more emotional.