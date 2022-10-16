Advertisement
  • By-polls are referendum against the conspiratorial cabal: Marriyum Aurangzeb
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the elections are a referendum against the conspiratorial cabal
  • She also urged the nation to come out to vote
  • Imran Khan maintained that PTI has been contesting against all of PDM, the ECP, and ‘namaloom afraad
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that the by-polls are a referendum against the group creating conspiracy.

She tweeted in reply to the tweet of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that teh nation should root out the fraud and lies of the conspiratorial cabal.

She also urged the nation to come out to vote and fight against the foreign-funded tyrants, absolutely fraudulent groups, and gangsters who are destroying economic development, and employment.

On the other hand, the PTI chief in a tweet maintained that the by-polls have been a contest against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the by-polls on eight NA seats and three Punjab Assembly seats, Imran Khan took to his Twitter and urged the citizens to vote for Haqiqi Azadi calling the incumbent government a ‘cabal of crooks’.

Imran Khan maintained that PTI has been contesting against all of PDM, the ECP, and ‘namaloom afraad’.

