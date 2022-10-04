The ECP secretary said he had written letters to the Ministry of Defence and Interior seeking deployment of Pakistan, Army, Rangers and EC personnel in by-polls.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers or Frontier Corps personnel would be ensured at the most sensitive polling stations during upcoming by-elections.

The ECP secretary said he had written letters to the Ministry of Defence and Interior seeking deployment of Pakistan, Army, Rangers and EC personnel in by-polls. He said all the arrangements regarding the polls had been finalized.

An ECP meeting, presided by the chief election commissioner, was briefed that by-elections in nine constituencies of the National Assembly and three of provincial assembly would be held on October 16.

Whereas, the ECP said second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh would be held in Karachi on October 23. “The Sindh government has said that it does not have police force for holding the local government elections,” the ECP apprised.

Hence, it said, the provincial government had requested the election commission to postpone the second phase of elections for three months. However, the ECP has rejected the Sindh government’s request.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman said his party had submitted a resolution at the Sindh Assembly against postponement of LB elections and demanded deployment of Sindh Rangers on e-day as the Sindh government had refused to provide security.

Earlier, the ECP spokesperson said the commission sought Rs600 million from the federal government to conduct the by-polls which had not been received. “We have grave concerns over the payment or else the smooth conduct of bypolls cannot be ensured,” the spokesperson said.

The statement said that only 25 per cent of the required funds had been received for the LG elections. It further said the lack of funds was creating trouble in conducting the polls.