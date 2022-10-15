By-polls on eight National Assembly, three Punjab Assembly seats to be held today

ISLAMABAD: By polls on eight seats of National Assembly and three seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on Sunday.

The constituencies of National Assembly where the by election will be held are: Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Malir, Korangi and Multan.

The Punjab Assembly’s constituencies are: Sheikhupura , Khanewal and Bahawalnagar.

In a statement on Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan said it has completed all the arrangements for the by election.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces to ensure peaceful environment and fool proof security during the by elections.

Advertisement

According to the content of the letter, the administration and security institutions have been asked to stay extra vigilant in view of political polarization and the flood devastation to ensure transparent and impartial conduct of the election.