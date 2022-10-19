By-polls victory shows people of Malir have faith in PPP: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the people of Malir have reassured their faith in the party after the resounding victory in NA-237 by-polls.

Addressing a public rally during a visit to the area, Bilawal has said that PDM has together defeated the ‘selected’, referring to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal said he is proud of the efforts of PPP workers in the by-polls. He also thanked the PDM alliance for their cooperation in defeating the PTI chairman in the constituency.

Bilawal said that the people of Malir reaffirmed their trust in the PPP in by-polls. He said Imran Khan and PTI’s incompetence damaged the country’s economy and foreign relations.

He said the victory of Hakeem Baloch shows the PPP is still alive in the hearts and minds of the people. He said in mandate was snatched in the 2018 general elections and handed over to Imran Khan.

He said they will serve the people of Malir after winning the seat back. “I salute the workers of the PPP who along with PDM defeated the selected.”

He said Imran claimed to provide 10 million jobs but made the people of Malir unemployed like the rest of the country. “Imran had no power, he is the biggest liar. He calls everyone a thief. His politics is of hate, PPP’s politics is of love. Imran should retire from politics soon.”

“Imran Khan was ‘selected’ once, and he wants to be ‘selected’ again. If the former premier did not have any power then why did not he resign?” he asked.

He said that the people of Malir should support him as they supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said Hakeem Baloch will serve the people of Malir and Sindh Chief Minister will resolve the problems within 90 days.

He said political antichrists are plotting against the government while their priority right now is to help the flood victims.

It must be mentioned that PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeat PTI chairman Imran Khan in the NA-237 by-polls held on October 16.