Bypolls are national referendum against imported govt: Imran Khan

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged people to vote for him in the upcoming by-elections as it is a national referendum against the imported government in their quest for real freedom.

Addressing a political gathering in Shah Faisal Colony of Karachi, the PTI chairman said by-polls are a national referendum against the government and the nation should come out to vote and give a message.

Imran Khan said he came to Karachi after his government was dismissed as political movements are born here and people have a huge political acumen. He thanked the people of Karachi for their extraordinary welcome to the city.

“These elections are a referendum. The nation is a decisive point,” he said, adding that on one side are the looters who have plundered the nation for thirty years and receive NRO and starting looting again while the people are getting poorer.

He said ever since the current government has been imposed through a foreign conspiracy, inflation had reached unprecedented levels, and prices of electricity, gas, and petrol have surged. He said the salaried class cannot pay their bills, the rupee has devalued, and people have been unemployed.

“There were better players than me in cricket. There were people whose families were in politics. But I was a free man, I was not enslaved. Belief in Allah liberates man. Only a free man can rise to the top. A slave is like the country’s crime minister,” he said.

Imran Khan said he is contesting elections in eight constitutions to give a message to either become to become enslaved to the government or seek real freedom. “The nation will never forgive the imported government imposed on us,” he vowed, adding that only a truly independent nation will progress.

He said Shehbaz Sharif has been begging in front of the world but no one is willing to help as he has stashed billions abroad. “People look down when you have billions of looted wealth abroad. And when the prime minister is humiliated, the entire nation feels ashamed.”

He said Shehbaz Sharif and his son were supposed to be punished for money laundering but have been absolved. He said the prime minister is now telling the world that it will not be able to repay debts.

Imran Khan said he will hold the largest long march in the nation and give a befitting message to the government where it stands. “We don’t see it as a political gathering. This is jihad,” he said.

Taking a jibe at MQM-P, he asked his former allies whether they are satisfied with the government. “Are you satisfied with Zardari? Have your demands been fulfilled?” he asked.

He said his next destination will be interior Sindh which is yearning for real freedom. “I will visit every district of Sindh after the long march. We will get rid of the Zardari mafia,” he said.

He said the looters come to power, plunder the nation and get NRO again. He said the time has come to stand for the truth as it is everyone’s responsibility to stand against corruption.

“We were destined to be a great nation like envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal. That’s why I’m a campaign for six months to raise awareness. I want you to come out for real independence.”

At the end, the participants of the political gathering took an oath to support Imran Khan in his quest to defend the constitution and not cower down to anyone.

