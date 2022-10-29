IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case on a petition filed by Imran Khan challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict.

ISLAMABAD: The case pertaining to disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for alleged misappropriation in Toshakhana has been fixed for hearing at the Islamabad High Court on October 31, Bol News reported.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case on a petition filed by Imran Khan challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict. The PTI chief has challenged the ECP verdict in the IHC.

Team of the former prime minister has addressed all the objections of the registrar office about the reference. In the petition, Imran Khan termed the ECP verdict of his disqualification illegitimate.

On October 23, repudiating the reports circulating on social media, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson had said the chief election commissioner and the four members of the ECP gave unanimous verdict against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The ECP spokesman had said the social media reports being attributed to the ECP Punjab member were false. “The social media accounts after the ECP Punjab member’s name are fake as the member does not have any social media presence, neither has he issued any statement on social media,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had written a letter to the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the issue of fake social media accounts in the name of the Chief Election Commissioner.

In the letter, the Election Commission had directed strict action against fake social media accounts attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Election Commission had written in the letter that false information is being spread on fake social media accounts and all social media accounts attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner are fake.

The letter had further mentioned that action should be taken against fake social media accounts.