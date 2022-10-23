Advertisement
CEC, four ECP members unanimously gave verdict in Toshakhana case: spokesman

  • The ECP spokesman said the social media reports being attributed to the ECP Punjab member were false.
  • The social media accounts after the ECP Punjab member’s name are fake
  • He did not issue any statement on social media
ISLAMABAD: Repudiating the reports circulating on social media, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said the chief election commissioner and the four members of the ECP gave unanimous verdict against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The ECP spokesman said the social media reports being attributed to the ECP Punjab member were false. “The social media accounts after the ECP Punjab member’s name are fake as the member does not have any social media presence, neither has he issued any statement on social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the issue of fake social media accounts in the name of the Chief Election Commissioner.

In the letter, the Election Commission has directed strict action against fake social media accounts attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Election Commission wrote in the letter that false information is being spread on fake social media accounts and all social media accounts attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner are fake.

The letter further wrote that action should be taken against fake social media accounts.

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the Election Commission clarified that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja does not have any social media account.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Election Commission, it was said not to believe the fake social media account as the Chief Election Commissioner does not have an account on social media.

He said that lies and propaganda are being spread by creating an account in the name of the Chief Election Commissioner and these are all fake accounts.

