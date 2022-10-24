KARACHI: Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh expressed his deep condolence over the sad demise of BOL’s Senior Anchorperson and renowned journalist Arshad Sharif.

Shoaib Shaikh took to his Twitter to condole over the sudden death of Arshad Sharif – who’s shot dead in Kenya. The veteran journalist recently became part of Bol channel and his program was scheduled to be air soon.

“Deepest condolences & prayers to Arshad Sharif’s family.”

Deepest condolences & prayers to Arshad Sharif’s family. During his darkest hours, when he lost his job & was forced into self-exile, we stood by & made him part of the Bol Family. He was an icon & will be remembered for his principally-driven journalism for generations. Advertisement — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) October 24, 2022

The CEO BOL News maintained that in the darkest hours of Sharif’s life when he lost his job, BOL stood by him and made him part of the BOL family.

“During his darkest hours, when he lost his job & was forced into self-exile, we stood by & made him part of the Bol Family.”

While shedding light on Arshad Sharif’s exceptional skills, Shoaib Shaikh remarked that the journalist was an icon & will be remembered for his principally-driven journalism for generations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Sharif, after leaving a private channel, joined BOL News and became part of the family.

Advertisement

His program was scheduled to be aired soon but was delayed as Arshad feared threats and was concerned about security issues.

BOL stood with the family of the deceased journalist and the nation mourns his death.

Also Read Senior Anchorperson BOL News Arshad Sharif laid to rest ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers were offered and...