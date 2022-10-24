Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Arshad Sharif to be remembered for his principally-driven journalism: Shoaib Shaikh
Arshad Sharif to be remembered for his principally-driven journalism: Shoaib Shaikh

Arshad Sharif to be remembered for his principally-driven journalism: Shoaib Shaikh

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad Sharif to be remembered for his principally-driven journalism: Shoaib Shaikh
Advertisement

KARACHI: Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh expressed his deep condolence over the sad demise of BOL’s Senior Anchorperson and renowned journalist Arshad Sharif.

Shoaib Shaikh took to his Twitter to condole over the sudden death of Arshad Sharif – who’s shot dead in Kenya.  The veteran journalist recently became part of Bol channel and his program was scheduled to be air soon.

“Deepest condolences & prayers to Arshad Sharif’s family.”

The CEO BOL News maintained that in the darkest hours of Sharif’s life when he lost his job, BOL stood by him and made him part of the BOL family.

“During his darkest hours, when he lost his job & was forced into self-exile, we stood by & made him part of the Bol Family.”

While shedding light on Arshad Sharif’s exceptional skills, Shoaib Shaikh remarked that the journalist was an icon & will be remembered for his principally-driven journalism for generations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Sharif, after leaving a private channel, joined BOL News and became part of the family.

Advertisement

His program was scheduled to be aired soon but was delayed as Arshad feared threats and was concerned about security issues.

BOL stood with the family of the deceased journalist and the nation mourns his death.

Also Read

Senior Anchorperson BOL News Arshad Sharif laid to rest
Senior Anchorperson BOL News Arshad Sharif laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers were offered and...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Sheikh Rashid sent on two-day physical remand
Sheikh Rashid sent on two-day physical remand
IHC dismisses PTI plea against ECP’s decision in funding case
IHC dismisses PTI plea against ECP’s decision in funding case
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story