  News
  Pakistan
  CEO BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes strong bond between Pakistan & Turkey
CEO BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes strong bond between Pakistan & Turkey

CEO BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes strong bond between Pakistan & Turkey

Articles
CEO BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes strong bond between Pakistan & Turkey
Founder and CEO of BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly extends his wishes for the people of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the 99th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

“Greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan & the people of Turkey on the celebration of your 99th anniversary.”

Shoaib Shaikh prayed that the bond between the two friendly states, Pakistan and Turkey, may strengthen more.

“As long-standing partners with shared democratic values, Turkey & Pakistan collaborate closely on a wide range of shared priorities. May our bond further strengthen!”

Turkey celebrates its national day each year on October 29. On this day in 1923, The First Grand National Assembly declared Türkiye to be a republic officially and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led the country’s independence movement, was elected as the first president.

October 29th is a national holiday celebrated throughout the country and in the TRNC every year.

