  • Chairman PTI discussed political situation with Ijaz ul Haq
  • Two leaders discussed the political situation of the country and the by-elections.
  • During the meeting, Ijaz ul Haq hoped that by-elections will also be held transparently like on July 17.
  • Imran Khan said that Joe Biden’s statement is proof of the failed foreign policy of the imported government
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Z) chief Mohammad Ijaz ul Haq met former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala where two leaders discussed the political situation of the country and the by-elections  which are underway.

During the meeting, Ijaz ul Haq hoped that by-elections will also be held transparently like that on July 17.

He said that the statement of the US President is very worrying and termed that statement as incompetency of the current government and weakness of foreign policy.

The Head of the Muslim League (Z) said that the role of all institutions is very important, instead of haste, a coordinated plan of action should be adopted with the best strategy.

Ijaz-ul-Haq further said that what kind of democracy is it that the government wants to escape from clean and transparent elections? He lamented that the government failed to deal with the flood situation properly and added that immediate election is the solution to all problems.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that people are worried about inflation and unemployment in the country and people are fed up with the current government.

He said that a large number of people have participated in public gatherings held in Karachi and other parts of the country in comparison to the past.

The former prime minister said that US President Joe Biden’s statement is proof of the failed foreign policy of the imported government and categorically said Pakistan has the safest nuclear command and control system.

Imran Khan further said that PTI will win the by-election across the country and it will be a public referendum.

 

Earlier,  Ijaz ul Haq also met senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the political situation of the country was discussed.

