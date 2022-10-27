Chairman PTI Imran Khan meets with Sheikh Rasheed

During the meeting, Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid discussed the political situation of the country and the long march of PTI.

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan held a meeting with former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed at CM House on Thursday.

During the meeting, former prime minister Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid discussed the political situation of the country and the long march of PTI.

It should be noted that Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed left Chief Minister House after meeting Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed while talking to Bol News in the Chief Minister’s House said that the people will decide tomorrow.

He said that the situation is under complete control, and he will hold a short and comprehensive press conference today at 5 pm.

During the conversation, the journalist asked whether there is a threat to democracy or not.

Sheikh Rasheed replied that there is no threat to democracy

Bol News asked that any other character like Faisal Vawda is going to come forward.

Answering the question, Sheikh Rasheed further said that Allah forbid this to happen.

Earlier, former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had announced to hold an important press conference today at 5 pm.

He said that “I have reached Lahore yesterday to participate in the Liberty Chowk Long March, the conditions were not good for him in Islamabad.”

The PTI leader said that the entire nation is requested to make the long march a historical and real event, to participate in the long march with enthusiasm and courage, we will make this long march successful.

Sheikh Rasheed further said, “I will attend Liberty Chowk tomorrow at 11 am.”