“We are deeply grieved by the shocking assassination of our dear brother ex-CJ BHC Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai,” they said in their condolence messages.

They further said Justice Meskanzai was a devoted son of the soil, a great patriot, an honest, capable and gracious judge and a pious human being.

On October 14, former BHC CJ Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was assassinated in an attack in Kharan, Balochistan.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of the top court on Saturday expressed condolence over the assassination of former chief justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

“We are deeply grieved by the shocking assassination of our dear brother Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai,” they said in their condolence messages.

As a victim of a terrorist attack on a mosque, Justice Meskanzai attained the ‘darjat of a shaheed’. “May Almighty Allah bless his soul with the highest place in Jannah and grant the bereaved members of his family strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” they said.

They further said Justice Meskanzai was a devoted son of the soil, a great patriot, an honest, capable and gracious judge and a pious human being. “His passing has left us with unforgettable memories that are a cherishable treasure in our lives,” they maintained.

Also Read PM Shehbaz condemns assassination of former BHC CJ Noor Meskanzai PM Shehbaz paid tributes to the services of Justice Noor Muhammad Maskanzai...

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the assassination of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai in Kharan.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister asked the Balochistan government to use all resources to bring killers to justice. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz paid tributes to the services of Justice Noor Muhammad Maskanzai in the field of law and justice. He said such heinous and highly condemnable acts in Balochistan were aimed at spreading chaos and to terrorise the people.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to root out the menace of terrorism.

On October 14, Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was assassinated in an attack in Kharan, Balochistan.

Police sources had said Noor Meskanzai was critically wounded in the attack, therefore, he was shifted to hospital for treatment.