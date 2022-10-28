Chinese, USA envoys call on Ishaq Dar

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad on Friday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Chinese ambassador and highlighted the friendly and multi-dimensional historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, said a press release.

The finance minister shared huge gratitude toward the Government of China for providing support to Pakistan in this time of devastating floods. The latest flood losses were also discussed in the meeting.

Both sides further discussed fast-tracking progress on CPEC and exchanged views on further enhancing brotherly relations between both countries.

It was also shared that CPEC was a key project and its completion in a timely manner was imperative for reaping lucrative returns.

The Chinese ambassador shared historical brotherly ties between both countries and assured the finance minister of continuous facilitation and support to Pakistan.

At the same time, the Chinese ambassador also shared thankful sentiments toward the Government of Pakistan for facilitating the Chinese companies working on various projects in Pakistan.

In concluding remarks, the finance minister extended gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for the continuous support and cooperation being offered by the Government of China.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Friday.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the US Ambassador and highlighted that both Pakistan and the United States have historic, long-standing, extensive and durable relations, said a press release.

Donald Blome expressed the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the two countries

The finance minister apprised the US ambassador about the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recently devastating floods.

Whereas, the ambassador informed about his recent visit to flood-affected areas in Pakistan and expressed sympathy for the enormous losses caused by floods.

Moreover, he apprised the finance minister of additional flood relief assistance to Pakistan by the US government in this time of crisis.

The finance minister appreciated the support of the United States for flood victims and mentioned that the US had always been a great support to Pakistan whenever it got hit by any calamity.

He further expressed the intention of the incumbent government to further augment the bilateral relations between both the countries in fields of economy, investment, and trade.

The finance minister extended gratitude to the ambassador for his support to Pakistan.