The additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that the 10 years old girl and her six younger brothers and sisters were living with her mother in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

Originally, the family belongs to the Shikarpur district.

The matter came to the knowledge of the SSP South who registered an FIR at Boat Basin police station and started an investigation into the matter, the CM was told.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking serious notice of the rape case of a 10-year-old flood-affected girl, has directed the police to arrest the culprits and take the remaining family members of the girl in protective care.

“This is totally unacceptable and cannot be forgiven, therefore I want the culprits behind the bars immediately,” Murad Shah told Additional Inspector General Karachi Javed Odho on the telephone.

The additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that the 10 years old girl and her six younger brothers and sisters were living with her mother in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Originally, the family belongs to the Shikarpur district.

On Sunday night, two boys at around 11 am forcibly took her in their car and raped her, and then left her in the same vicinity at around 2.30 pm. When her mother noticed her daughter’s plight, she rushed to the Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where she was still under treatment.

Also Read Young woman gang-raped in Tharparkar Family of the victim said late last night the suspects barged into...

The matter came to the knowledge of the SSP South who registered an FIR at Boat Basin police station and started an investigation into the matter, the CM was told.

Advertisement

The Karachi police chief has constituted a police party to arrest the culprits and bring them to the book.

The chief minister directed Javed Odho to check the area’s CCTV footages, identify their vehicle, and persons, and arrest them. He also directed him to identify the culprits through DNA.

Meanwhile, Murad directed Sindh Women Development Department Minister Shahla Raza to take the entire family into protective care. The family has been kept at a women’s police station.