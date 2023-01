It may be noted that the chief minister had frozen all the development funds due to the emergency of heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in the province.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed the ongoing development portfolio of different departments at CM House and decided to unfreeze Rs208.113 billion of 4,158 ongoing and other schemes.

It may be noted that the chief minister had frozen all the development funds due to the emergency of heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in the province.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Zia Abbas Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman Planning & Development Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Secretary Local government Najam Shah, Secretary Works Imran Atta, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, Member P&D Fatah Tunio and other concerned officers.

Chairman Planning & Development briefed the chief minister and said that 4,185 schemes were going on with an allocation of Rs204.652 billion against which 119.649 billion were released but the amount was frozen by the government.

The chief minister reviewed the ongoing schemes, including 1,182 schemes of Rs58.345 billion.

Another 333 schemes of Rs 98.831 billion likely to be completed in the current financial year were given total funds in three installments but were frozen. 991 schemes of Rs 95.969 billion were being released in four installments to be completed during the current financial year. The funds were frozen by the government.

The chief minister was told that Rs336 billion would cost the government to undertake Flood Rehabilitation Emergency Projects. They include Rs 48 billion for Flood Control & Rehabilitation of Irrigation & Drainage Infrastructure Projects, Rs 22 billion for Rehabilitation of major roads infrastructure, rehabilitation of water supply & Drainage System, Rs 9 billion for Rescue 1122 Enhancing Response for Emergency Services, Rs16. 90 billion Livestock Restoration Project, Rs 110 billion Housing Reconstruction Project, Rs 294 billion Sindh Human Capital Investment Project, and Rs 24.2 billion Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation project subsidy on agriculture Inputs.

The chief minister said that farmers have lost their entire Kharif crops. Therefore, we have decided to provide wheat and oils seeds to the growers for which he approved Rs11 billion. The World Bank has also pledged a $100 subsidy for agriculture inputs.

The chief minister was told that stagnant flood/rainwater was being disposed of from the cities, towns, and agricultural lands located on the right and the left bank of the River Indus through pumps, and gravity where it existed. The lands would be cleared by the end of this month so that Rabi crop cultivation could be started.