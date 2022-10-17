Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • CM Murad unfreezes Rs208bn to complete 4,158 ongoing, new development schemes
CM Murad unfreezes Rs208bn to complete 4,158 ongoing, new development schemes

CM Murad unfreezes Rs208bn to complete 4,158 ongoing, new development schemes

Articles
Advertisement
CM Murad unfreezes Rs208bn to complete 4,158 ongoing, new development schemes

CM Murad unfreezes Rs208bn to complete 4,158 ongoing, new development schemes

Advertisement
  • It may be noted that the chief minister had frozen all the development funds due to the emergency of heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in the province.
  • Chairman Planning & Development briefed the chief minister and said that 4,185 schemes were going on with an allocation of Rs204.652 billion against which 119.649 billion were released but the amount was frozen by the government.
  • The chief minister reviewed the ongoing schemes, including 1,182 schemes of Rs58.345 billion.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed the ongoing development portfolio of different departments at CM House and decided to unfreeze Rs208.113 billion of 4,158 ongoing and other schemes.

It may be noted that the chief minister had frozen all the development funds due to the emergency of heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in the province.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Zia Abbas Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman Planning & Development Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Secretary Local government Najam Shah, Secretary Works Imran Atta, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, Member P&D Fatah Tunio and other concerned officers.

Chairman Planning & Development briefed the chief minister and said that 4,185 schemes were going on with an allocation of Rs204.652 billion against which 119.649 billion were released but the amount was frozen by the government.

The chief minister reviewed the ongoing schemes, including 1,182 schemes of Rs58.345 billion.

Also Read

Asian Development Bank preparing big package for Pakistan  
Asian Development Bank preparing big package for Pakistan  

Asian Development Bank has also issued a statement in which full support...

Advertisement

Another 333 schemes of Rs 98.831 billion likely to be completed in the current financial year were given total funds in three installments but were frozen. 991 schemes of Rs 95.969 billion were being released in four installments to be completed during the current financial year. The funds were frozen by the government.

The chief minister was told that Rs336 billion would cost the government to undertake Flood Rehabilitation Emergency Projects. They include Rs 48 billion for Flood Control & Rehabilitation of Irrigation & Drainage Infrastructure Projects, Rs 22 billion for Rehabilitation of major roads infrastructure, rehabilitation of water supply & Drainage System, Rs 9 billion for Rescue 1122 Enhancing Response for Emergency Services, Rs16. 90 billion Livestock Restoration Project, Rs 110 billion Housing Reconstruction Project, Rs 294 billion Sindh Human Capital Investment Project, and Rs 24.2 billion Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation project subsidy on agriculture Inputs.

The chief minister said that farmers have lost their entire Kharif crops. Therefore, we have decided to provide wheat and oils seeds to the growers for which he approved Rs11 billion. The World Bank has also pledged a $100 subsidy for agriculture inputs.

The chief minister was told that stagnant flood/rainwater was being disposed of from the cities, towns, and agricultural lands located on the right and the left bank of the River Indus through pumps, and gravity where it existed. The lands would be cleared by the end of this month so that Rabi crop cultivation could be started.

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PPP offers Karachi deputy mayor slot to JI
PPP offers Karachi deputy mayor slot to JI
ECP should accept objection against Mohsin Naqvi: Ali Zafar
ECP should accept objection against Mohsin Naqvi: Ali Zafar
Two policemen martyred, one injured in Charsadda attack
Two policemen martyred, one injured in Charsadda attack
Will visit Sindh after getting completely well, says Imran Khan
Will visit Sindh after getting completely well, says Imran Khan
Parliament is non functional, it is a joke: Imran Khan
Parliament is non functional, it is a joke: Imran Khan
Imran Khan reaffirms to award party tickets on merit
Imran Khan reaffirms to award party tickets on merit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story