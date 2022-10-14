CM Pervaiz announces to create five new districts in Punjab

The chief minister approved to make Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu as new districts of Punjab.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced to create five new districts in the province.

Chairing a high level meeting in Lahore on Friday, the chief minister approved to make Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu as new districts.

He said the move will improve administration and increase the facilities including health and education.

On September 30, the Punjab government had launched Rescue 1122 Motorbikes Ambulance Service in all district levels of the province to rescue people in any kind of emergency within four to five minutes of response time.

About 1,350 motorbikes were being given across Punjab for Rescue 1122 Motorbike Ambulance Service while 50 rescue motorbikes in each district. The response time would be 4 to 5 minutes, the government had said.

“Emergency service will be possible even to narrow streets and difficult roads by motorbike,” it had added.

On the directives of Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Rescue Motorbikes Ambulance Service had been inaugurated in Pakpattan to serve the suffering humanity.

Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Syed Asif Shah had inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Motorbike Ambulance Service by driving the rescue motorbike.

He had said that Rescue 1122 is a public welfare project of the provincial government. Asif Hussain Shah had said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taking all possible steps to provide medical facilities with the spirit of public service.

He had further said that the launch of the Rescue Motorbikes Ambulance Service at the Tehsil level in Punjab province was a revolutionary initiative of the Chief Minister of Punjab and through this unique service timely rescue can be done in different types of emergencies.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah had also distributed the keys to the bikes among the riders using the ambulance service bikes.