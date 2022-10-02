CM Punjab dispatches two mobile health units to Sindh

Punjab Health Department dispatched a medical relief mission consisting of two mobile health units, medical teams, and medicines to the flood victims of Sindh.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday dispatched two mobile health units for flood-affected areas of Sindh.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government sent two mobile health units for medical assistance to the flood affectees of Sindh province.

The Punjab Health Department dispatched a medical relief mission consisting of two mobile health units, medical teams, and medicines to the flood victims of Sindh.

One mobile health unit has been sent to the Khairpur district and another mobile health unit has been sent to the flood-affected areas in Qamber Shahdadkot.

In this regard, he said that the Punjab government stands with the flood victims of Sindh and other provinces.

Chief Minister Punjab said that 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers, and nine trucks of medicines were already sent to Sindh and Balochistan under the spirit of goodwill.

He said that the medical mission of the Punjab government has set up medical camps in the affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi said, “We are present to meet the needs of the suffering brothers of other provinces.”

He further said that above politics, the Punjab government is serving the flood victims of other provinces and will continue to do so.

Earlier, Sindh Health Department wrote a letter to the CM Punjab asking for help to treat flood-hit people.