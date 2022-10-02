CM Punjab inaugurates Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme

Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme was launched in Lahore

The project cost Rs100 billion and will benefit 8 million families

40% discounts will be provided on purchase of flour, ghee, oil and pulses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday inaugurated Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme in Lahore.

The programme will cost Rs100 billion for the provision of edible items to eight million families at affordable rates. Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister said that under the programme, poor families will be able to purchase flour, ghee, oil, and pulses from the registered grocery store at 40 percent discount.

He termed the program a remarkable project for the provision of relief to the marginalized sections of society and pledged to allocate more funds in future.

Earlier today, the Punjab cabinet has approved the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme. Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishtar said that eight million families will benefit from the programme. She said there will be up to 40% discount on flour, pulses, ghee or cooking oil under the discount program.

She added that registration for consumers and shopkeepers has started. She said families who want to benefit from this programme should register themselves.

In August, the Punjab government had planned to start the Punjab Ehsaas Programme (PEP) in the province aiming at providing relief to the people.

Former special assistant Dr Sania Nishtar said that the programme was being started in Punjab on the direction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. She added a law would be passed by the provincial assembly to give legal protection to the programme in the province.

She said that initially three projects including Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Ehsaas Tahafuz and Ehsaas Ration Riayat were being started under the umbrella of PEP.

She asserted that PTI launched the largest social security programme in the history of Pakistan through the platform of Ehsaas. She said the e Punjab government wants to help the people without hurting their self-esteem.

