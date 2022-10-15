CM Sindh inspects repair of damaged roads in Karachi South

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah started his day inspecting the Rs1.25 billion repair and maintenance works of different roads, drainages, and storm damaged by heavy rains.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah started his day inspecting the Rs1.25 billion repair and maintenance works of different roads, drainages, and storm water drains damaged by heavy rains in the city recently.

On the directives of the chief minister, 25 works of the patchworks of different roads and repair of the sewerage system and storm water drains were started on September 16 with a completion period of 45 days. “I have to witness the progress of the road; therefore, I want to pay the surprise visit of the uplift works,” he told his local government minister and took him along with his entourage team.

The works CM inspected Shahrah-e-Liaquat, District South where work for improvement and repair of the road and storm water drain was in progress.

Minister Local government Syed Nasir Shah briefing the chief minister said that the KMC has started the work for Rs230 million and would be completed within the specific time frame. He added that a portion of 2.5 km was being reconstructed along with cleaning of Nullah. The progress of the work was 90 percent.

The chief minister whose vehicle was being driven by Minister Information Sharjeel Memon moved to Chakiwara where people of the area gathered and roared the slogans of Jeay Bhutto.

Syed Nasir Shah told the chief minister that the scheme `rehabilitation of Chakiwara Road, Lyari started on February 22 and would be completed by June 23. This scheme has been launched under Karachi Mega [projects.

On the way, the chief minister noticed the PPP Central Office of Lyari where workers had gathered to receive him. The chief minister visited the office where PPP leader Nabeel Gabol received him.

Murad Ali Shah also visited the roads around Aath Chowk where repair and maintenance of the damaged roads were in progress. The people of the area gathered there and met with the CM and took selfies with him.