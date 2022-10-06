COAS discusses regional matters with top US officials during his visit

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters related to Afghanistan, China, and India in his meetings with top US administration officials during his visit to Washington.

Sources said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told the US officials that Pakistan wants an early resolution of the Kashmir issue. He also called for improvement in bilateral relations, trade, and investment between Pakistan and US.

“Pakistan has been a long-standing partner of the United States,” the sources quoted the army chief.

On the other hand, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was accorded an honour cordon by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

In a meeting with the COAS, Secretary Austin said that the “long-standing partnership” between the two countries continues.

“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defence interests,” the US defence department said in its press statement after Gen Bajwa meets with Secretary Austin.

Later, the army chief left for Pakistan after concluding his week-long visit to America, where he held important meetings with top US officials.