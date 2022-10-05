Advertisement
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa holds important meetings with officials of USA

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image: File

  • According to ISPR, Army Chief during his visit to the United States met with top officials
  • The matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in different fields were discussed during the meetings.
  • Army Chief thanked the US officials for their support for the flood relief in Pakistan
WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held important meetings with top officials during his visit to the United States of America (USA) where mutual issues have also been discussed.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to the United States met Secretary of Defense General Lloyd James Austin (retd.), National Security Adviser Mr. Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman.

The matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in different fields were discussed during the meetings.

Army Chief thanked the US officials for their support for the flood relief in Pakistan and reiterated that the support of our global partners will be key for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

During meetings, both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries will continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.

According to the ISPR, COAS also offered heartfelt condolence on the deaths and devastation in the US state of Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Pakistan understands the loss and pain of families as the country itself is facing the drastic effects of climate change.

Also Read

Gen Bajwa to hold high-level meetings with US officials
Gen Bajwa to hold high-level meetings with US officials

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold...

 

The ISPR said both sides agreed on important international issues including Afghanistan and the need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crises and improve peace and stability in the region.

