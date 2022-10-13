COAS to visit flood affected areas of Sindh

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood affected areas in Sindh

During the visit, COAS will visit flood relief camps established by Pak Army in Naushahro Feroze.

Army Chief will also be flown for aerial assessment of latest situation in flood affected areas of the province.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood affected areas in Sindh on Thursday.

During the visit, COAS will visit flood relief camps established by Pak Army in Naushahro Feroze.

Also Read Relief activities of Pakistan Army continue in flood-hit areas According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army has distributed ration bags and other...

Advertisement

Army Chief will also be flown for aerial assessment of latest situation in flood affected areas of the province.