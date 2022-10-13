COAS to visit flood affected areas of Sindh

Relief activities of Pakistan Army continue in flood-hit areas
According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army has distributed ration bags and other...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood affected areas in Sindh on Thursday.
During the visit, COAS will visit flood relief camps established by Pak Army in Naushahro Feroze.
Army Chief will also be flown for aerial assessment of latest situation in flood affected areas of the province.
Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.