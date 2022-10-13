Advertisement
COAS to visit flood affected areas of Sindh

Articles
  • Chief of Army Staff (COAS)  General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood affected areas in Sindh
  • During the visit, COAS will visit flood relief camps established by Pak Army in Naushahro Feroze.
  • Army Chief will also be flown for aerial assessment of latest situation in flood affected areas of the province.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS)  General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood affected areas in Sindh on Thursday.

During the visit, COAS will visit flood relief camps established by Pak Army in Naushahro Feroze.

 

Army Chief will also be flown for aerial assessment of latest situation in flood affected areas of the province.

