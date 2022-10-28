Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Commerce Minister urges diversification of Pakistan’s exports to EU
Commerce Minister urges diversification of Pakistan’s exports to EU

Commerce Minister urges diversification of Pakistan’s exports to EU

Articles
Advertisement
Commerce Minister urges diversification of Pakistan’s exports to EU

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment is on a visit to Brussels.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar expressed Pakistan’s desire to diversify its export portfolio with the European Union.

The federal minister met Executive Vice President of European Union Commission and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Friday during an official visit to Brussels.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Dr Asad Majeed Khan was also present.

During his meeting, the minister underscored that the GSP Plus facility had been mutually beneficial and played an important role in the growth of trade between the two sides.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards the effective implementation of GSP Plus-related international conventions.

Advertisement

He hoped that the new scheme would continue to focus on its primary aims of sustainable development, good governance, and poverty alleviation without overburdening the partner countries with fresh conditions.

The minister stressed that investment from the EU in manufacturing and agro-food sectors will help Pakistan diversify its exports to EU in a sustainable manner.

The EU Commission official highlighted the importance of Pakistan-EU trade and investment relations. He reaffirmed EU Commission’s interest in further strengthening this partnership.

 

 

Also Read

Commerce Minister briefs VP EU Parliament on climate-induced floods
Commerce Minister briefs VP EU Parliament on climate-induced floods

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, who is on...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bilawal stresses importance of faith in addressing global issues
Bilawal stresses importance of faith in addressing global issues
ECP releases schedule of by-elections on 31 NA seats
ECP releases schedule of by-elections on 31 NA seats
IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid arrest contempt case
IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid arrest contempt case
COAS Munir hails sacrifices of KP Police against terrorism
COAS Munir hails sacrifices of KP Police against terrorism
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
Apex Committee decides to eradicate all sources of terrorist facilitators
Apex Committee decides to eradicate all sources of terrorist facilitators
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story