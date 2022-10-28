Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment is on a visit to Brussels.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar expressed Pakistan’s desire to diversify its export portfolio with the European Union.

The federal minister met Executive Vice President of European Union Commission and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Friday during an official visit to Brussels.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Dr Asad Majeed Khan was also present.

During his meeting, the minister underscored that the GSP Plus facility had been mutually beneficial and played an important role in the growth of trade between the two sides.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards the effective implementation of GSP Plus-related international conventions.

He hoped that the new scheme would continue to focus on its primary aims of sustainable development, good governance, and poverty alleviation without overburdening the partner countries with fresh conditions.

The minister stressed that investment from the EU in manufacturing and agro-food sectors will help Pakistan diversify its exports to EU in a sustainable manner.

The EU Commission official highlighted the importance of Pakistan-EU trade and investment relations. He reaffirmed EU Commission’s interest in further strengthening this partnership.

