The airport’s construction Thar work was completed by another company, they added.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written a letter to the federal and provincial secretaries to recover the money from the company.

The CAA asked the secretaries to issue directives to the subsidiary organisations regarding the defaulted company.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Reliance Consultancy and Engineering Company, the company responsible for constructing Thar airport, has purportedly fled leaving the construction work incomplete, Bol News reported.

Sources said the engineering company was found to have been defaulted of more than Rs540 million. The airport’s construction work was completed by another company, they added.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written a letter to the federal and provincial secretaries seeking recovery of the money from the company. The CAA asked the secretaries to issue directives to the subsidiary organisations regarding the defaulted company.

“The public institutions should stop dues and security deposits of the company and right away inform the CAA about the dues stopped,” the letter read.

Also Read Govt working on Thar coal, solarisation to generate electricity: Shehbaz Sharif Massive Thar coal reserves offered a grand window of opportunity and they...

The letter read that the CAA had started process of blacklisting the defaulter contractor of the company. Copies of the said letter have been sent to the federal secretaries of different departments including Housing and Works, Water and Power, Port and Shipping and Communication, in addition to the irrigation department secretaries of the four provinces.

Advertisement

On October 10, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the coalition government was working diligently on Thar coal and solarisation projects to generate electricity.

In tweets on the social media platform Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif had said, “This will substantially bring down the cost of electricity and provide relief to citizens. My appreciation for Sindh government and other stakeholders.”

“Energy imports are the biggest item on our import bill. Pakistan cannot ensure its economic security through heavy reliance on energy imports whose prices have increased sharply. “

Massive Thar coal reserves offered a grand window of opportunity and they occupied the top place on the government’s agenda, he had added.