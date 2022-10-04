Corps Commander Peshawar meets tribal elders in Miran Shah

The corps commander Peshawar lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area

The malaks and mashrans thanked Pakistan Army for restoration of peace in the area

Meanwhile, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on a military convoy in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat met tribal elders, part of grand Uthman Zai Jirga, in Miran Shah, North Waziristan district, on Tuesday.

The corps commander lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area and assured that Pakistan Army would provide all possible assistance to the locals, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The malaks and mashrans thanked Pakistan Army for restoration of peace in the area and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development. They also assured the corps commander for their unflinching support to security forces.

Also Read Two soldiers martyred in military convoy attack near Peshawar RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on a...

Meanwhile, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on a military convoy in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists fired on a military convoy near Peshawar. It added that security forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged with the terrorists. As a result, three terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

During the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers Lance Naik Muhammad Panah of the Pakistan Army, aged 30, resident of Jaffarabad District, and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary, aged 36, resident of South Waziristan District having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military press wing said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. It added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier today, at least four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security troops in the general area of Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.