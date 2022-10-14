Corps Commander Peshawar meets tribal elders in South Waziristan.

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visited South Waziristan District and met with tribal elders.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Corps Commander paid tribute to local people and tribal elders for supporting the army in the war against terrorism and efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and infrastructure bringing peace and stability to the area.

The tribal elders lauded the sacrifices and achievements of the army in creating an environment for socio-economic development and ensuring security of people and the area.

The locals resolved to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with security forces to maintain law and order and reap the dividends of peace.

Earlier this month, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat met tribal elders, part of grand Uthman Zai Jirga, in Miran Shah, North Waziristan district.

The corps commander lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area. He assured that Pakistan Army would provide all possible assistance to the locals.

The malaks and mashrans thanked Pakistan Army for the restoration of peace in the area and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development. They also assured the corps commander for their unflinching support to security forces.

