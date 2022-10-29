Corps Commander Peshawar visits North Waziristan 

During the visit to Mir Ali, Corps Commander inaugurated Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan sweet home.

The Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and takes care of 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miran Shah.

The establishment of the Army Public School was a big demand from the local population.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Mir Ali, North Waziristan, and Bara, Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), During the visit to Mir Ali, Corps Commander inaugurated Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan sweet home.

The Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and takes care of 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miran Shah.

The establishment of the Army Public School was a big demand from the local population. Children from 1st to 8th class will study in this school.

Advertisement

Also Read Army stands with family of Arshad Sharif, reasons behind death must be unfurled: DG ISPR DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar said army stands with the family...

The school can enroll 525 students at one time while the boy’s hostel is providing free accommodation to 123 students from adjoining areas.