  • Corps Commander Peshawar visits North Waziristan 
  • During the visit to Mir Ali,  Corps Commander inaugurated Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan sweet home.
  • The Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and takes care of 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miran Shah.
  • The establishment of the Army Public School was a big demand from the local population.
RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Mir Ali, North Waziristan, and Bara, Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), During the visit to Mir Ali,  Corps Commander inaugurated Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan sweet home.

The Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and takes care of 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miran Shah.

The establishment of the Army Public School was a big demand from the local population. Children from 1st to 8th class will study in this school.

 

