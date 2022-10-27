A two-member bench headed by Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the case against the charging of illegal parking fees.

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of case against charging of illegal parking fees from the citizens of Karachi and directed the parties to prepare arguments in light of KMC report.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the case against the charging of illegal parking fees. The petition was filed by a non-governmental organization.

During the hearing, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation(KMC) submitted the report on the parking of vehicles in four districts of Karachi including East, South, Central, and Korangi.

The KMC generates around Rs 85 million annually from East, South, Central, and Korangi through motorcycle and car parking. According to the report, the motorcycle parking fee is fixed at Rs 10, and the car parking fee is fixed at Rs 30.

KMC report revealed that an average of 6,214 motorcycles are parked in Karachi East, South, Central, and Korangi per day while Rs62,000 is earned for motorcycle parking in all four districts on daily basis. Similarly, an average of 816 motorcycles are parked in District South every day.

According to the KMC report, four districts earn an average of Rs 1 lakh per day through car parking and an average of 1,000 cars are parked in South District and 2,041 cars are parked in East District daily basis.

KMC also submitted the list of 64 representatives appointed in all four districts for parking.

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

The court directed the parties to prepare arguments in light of the report.