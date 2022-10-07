 Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana reference till Oct 15

The court also extended the interim bail of co-accused Kamran Kayani and Nadeem Zia Pirzada till October 15.

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme reference till October 15.

The court also extended the interim bail of co-accused Kamran Kayani and Nadeem Zia Pirzada till October 15.

Shehbaz Sharif’s pleader Anwar Hussain appeared before the court and completed the attendance.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz said the investigation of Kamran Kayani and Nadeem Zia is underway. The trial of the case should not be stopped because of these accused.

Amjad Pervaiz lawyer of Shehbaz Sharif said NAB may declare these accused innocent while NAB can also file a separate reference to the extent of these two accused.

He said statements of many witnesses have been recorded in the reference and the trial should be continued.

Earlier, An accountability court granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Awan conducted a hearing on the application filed by the prime minister for permanent exemption and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

On other hand, Shehbaz Sharif, former federal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad, former (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema, and others face the charges of financial irregularities in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

The Punjab government’s Ashiana housing projects, launched in 2010, have been the subject of much controversy and speculation over the years.